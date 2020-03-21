AAP Rugby

Dearden in line to replace Broncos’ Croft

By AAP Newswire

Staggs - AAP

1 of 1

Three-try hero Kotoni Staggs may have impressed as a makeshift half but Brisbane coach Anthony Seibold says teenager Tom Dearden is primed to take over the No.7 jersey if Brodie Croft succumbs to a shoulder injury.

Seibold was full of praise for Staggs after he inspired the Broncos' 22-18 NRL second round win over South Sydney on Friday night, saying the Tongan international was primed for a State of Origin debut for NSW this year.

Staggs at first impressed in his starting centre role before helping to fill the void left at No.7 by Croft who broke down after 14 minutes at Suncorp Stadium.

Yet Seibold was not tempted to keep Staggs in the halves for next week's clash against the Gold Coast, saying 19-year-old Dearden would be called up if Croft failed to recover.

"It is an AC joint injury so hopefully it settles down in the next few days," he said.

"(But) we have got Tom Dearden there who we have got a lot of confidence in.

"We developed Tom Dearden last year. I gave him five games of NRL as an 18-year-old kid so he is fresh and ready to go."

Not that Seibold had any complaints with Staggs' service in the halves on Friday night after repeating his heroics as a surprise starting No.7 in Tonga's historic Test win over Australia last November.

"That (Test) actually gave me the thought to put him in the halves (against South Sydney), he did a pretty fair job (against Australia)," Seibold said.

Asked if Staggs could now take the next step and make his Origin debut for NSW if the series remained on track this year amid the coronavirus pandemic, Seibold said: "Kotoni can do whatever he wants in the game.

"Like a lot of the young guys there if he continues to work and is diligent with his preparation ...then their potential is unlimited."

Meanwhile, Seibold said Herbie Farnworth and Xavier Coates were in line to replace Corey Oates on the wing against the Titans after the Queensland winger suffered a rib injury in the dying minutes against the Rabbitohs.

Latest articles

Opinion

Life is like a box of chocolates; you never know what you’re going to get

SANDY LLOYD IS SMILING THROUGH THE TEARS Well, dear reader, the world has changed dramatically since we last spent some time together two weeks ago. It has turned inside out and upside down and may never look the same again. Can it be only two weeks...

Sandy Lloyd
Lifestyle

Chloe the Blue Heeler looking for her forever home

Chloe the Blue Heeler is looking for a new home. With a bubbly personality and a tail that never stops wagging, Chloe is hoping to bring some joy into the lives of a Goulburn Valley family. Chloe is a 13-month-old Blue Heeler with blue and white...

Liz Mellino
Lifestyle

Euroa-born Stan Artridge leaves behind farming dynasty

Ruffy’s Stan Artridge never set out to create a farming dynasty, but his family strongly believes this is exactly what he achieved.

Liz Mellino

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

Warriors’ big call with families stuck out

The Warriors’ families and extra staff will be unable to reach Australia with new travel restrictions in place, meaning the NRL club face another big call.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Meninga not consulted on Roos tour axing

Australia coach Mal Meninga has not been consulted over the potential cancellation of the Kangaroos Tour at the ARLC meeting on Thursday.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

NRL clubs face million dollar hit: Furner

Canberra boss Don Furner says NRL clubs will be in a million dollar black hole if crowds are locked out of games for more than a few weeks.

AAP Newswire