Crichton fit for Roosters NRL return

Sydney Roosters are getting their cavalry back with Angus Crichton cleared to face Manly and Boyd Cordner set to return next weekend.

Roosters coach Trent Robinson confirmed on Friday Crichton had overcome a chest infection to play the Sea Eagles on Saturday.

It comes just a week after he had to be tested for coronavirus, amid fears of pneumonia that ruled him out of the opening-round loss to Penrith.

Winger Matt Ikuvalu will also be free to play, after passing all concussion checks following a head knock last week.

But it will be the news around Cordner that will please Roosters fans most, with Josh Morris also set to join the club for next week's match against South Sydney.

Cordner will return from an extended pre-season in round three with Robinson insisting he had not changed his plans with the potential of an altered year that could run into December.

"Boyd is good. I didn't name him this week but I will name him next week," Robinson said.

"No matter what the season looks like that was planned on next week. I will be naming him next week and he will be ready to go.

"(Angus) is ready to go this weekend. He's been back in training since Monday and he's ready to go. He's itching to get back out there."

Manly are expected to be unchanged for the clash, with the virus prompting many players to wear masks at training this week to keep fingers out of mouths.

But both sides insist it will be business as usual at Leichhardt Oval.

Robinson is desperate to see an improvement in the club's last-tackle options, after lamenting the issue following the loss to the Panthers.

The Tri-colours failed to control the game in their usual manner, as Kyle Flanagan begins to gel with Luke Keary in the halves.

"I think we can be the best in the game at that," Robinson said.

"Kyle has already shown to be an amazing kicker of the ball in his short time in the game.

"Luke also has been an amazing player. Jake Friend had a try assist on the weekend.

"I think we can be outstanding. It wasn't about us being poor, we're aiming to be the best in the game and we want to get there starting tomorrow."

STATS THAT MATTER

* Manly are the the Roosters' bogie team. The 35.3 per cent win rate against the Sea Eagles is their lowest against any opponent.

* Since 2006, the Roosters have won the first half in matches between these two sides 104-44. Manly have won the second half 94-50.

* Des Hasler has won just three of 12 matches against Trent Robinson as coaches.

