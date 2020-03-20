Dogs to stick with Lewis in halves

Canterbury coach Dean Pay insists changes aren't needed in the halves despite hooking Lachlan Lewis in their loss to North Queensland.

Lewis was taken from the field after 55 minutes in the 22-16 defeat, as the Bulldogs were error-ridden in attack and struggled in defence in the opening half.

The 23-year-old has been given the all-important No.7 jersey this year, with rookie Brandon Wakeham outside him in the league's least experienced pairing.

With Kieran Foran's season ruined by a shoulder injury, Jack Cogger waits in the wings after being dropped out of the halves late last year.

But Pay said there was no need to change things at playmaker for the Bulldogs after two straight losses to start the year.

"We have (the right pairing)," Pay said.

"But they need to learn how to control a game. And tonight was a real lesson for them in how to control a game and what the team needs.

"We'll address it during the week. He will learn from it and we will have a good look at it and make sure we work hard at it."

Canterbury made 17 errors in Friday night's loss, as they had just 43 per cent of the ball at an empty ANZ Stadium.

Lewis scored the team's opening try and kicked an early 40-20, but it went downhill quickly for the Bulldogs.

"He will learn from it, he will be better for it," Pay said.

"(It was) just the way we were coming up with errors and putting ourselves under pressure all the time.

"He wasn't on his own. There were a number of our players coming up with simple errors."