AAP Rugby

Depleted Broncos share a pack mentality

By AAP Newswire

Brisbane co-captain Patrick Carrigan. - AAP

1 of 1

Brisbane's biggest bruisers are sidelined but mild-mannered co-captain Patrick Carrigan is confident his forwards can still mix it with South Sydney.

Matt Lodge and Alex Glenn, yet to run out after replacing Darius Boyd as skipper in the off-season, are among the injured list while Joe Ofahengaue and Tevita Pangai are suspended.

It leaves the Broncos exposed, debuting 20-year-old Ethan Bullemor against a Rabbitohs side that they'll meet in an empty Suncorp Stadium as the NRL pushes ahead despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Carrigan became the most inexperienced NRL captain when he shared the duties with club debutant Brodie Croft in just his 20th game last week.

But the pair handled the pressure of a full house in Townsville as they upset North Queensland in the first game played at Queensland Country Bank Stadium.

This week has thrown up its own unique challenges but the 22-year-old physiotherapy student is taking it all in his stride.

"I don't think we have to have an enforcer as such, it's probably a label that everyone else gives someone when they play aggressively," he said.

"As a pack we like to mix it and everyone is capable of providing that.

"No one person is burdening that load."

Carrigan admits it will be odd playing in an empty stadium, particularly against a side coached by former Brisbane mentor Wayne Bennett.

But he expects the hostilities will remain even if there's nobody there to see it.

"There's been talk about them without Sam (Burgess), about how they can handle it as a forward pack," he said.

"But they're world-class when you look at it on paper.

"Even though whatever's happening at the moment (concerning the virus) it doesn't change the past or what's happened between the clubs in the last 24 months.

"So once the ball gets kicked off we'll all get into it like usual."

He said the squad had experienced a relatively normal week considering the unique circumstances that have come with the developing threat of the coronavirus.

"You can understand there are some concerns around health and safety but at the moment with the advice we've been given it's alright to continue, so we're happy," he said.

"Once that ball gets kicked off I don't think too many people will be worried about hand sanitiser.

Latest articles

News

Acts of kindness disinfect the world

As the world goes into coronavirus lockdown, it is worth remembering that embedded in the walls we are building are veins of gold. Coronavirus is fuelling kindness as well as fear and panic. So far, we’ve heard of someone baking and giving away free...

John Lewis
News

COVID-19: Still no GV cases confirmed but numbers climb across Victoria

There are still no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Goulburn Valley, despite latest statistics showing 29 new cases have sprung up in Victoria. These new numbers, which were confirmed by the Department of Health and Human Services on Wednesday...

Charmayne Allison
Education

GSSC students pay it forward

Year 10 work experience is a time to test out a possible career path, get a taste for life in the workforce, or to just have a break from the usual school routine. But for four Greater Shepparton Secondary College students, it’s more than that – it’s about giving back.

Madi Chwasta

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

Warriors’ big call with families stuck out

The Warriors’ families and extra staff will be unable to reach Australia with new travel restrictions in place, meaning the NRL club face another big call.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Meninga not consulted on Roos tour axing

Australia coach Mal Meninga has not been consulted over the potential cancellation of the Kangaroos Tour at the ARLC meeting on Thursday.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

NRL clubs face million dollar hit: Furner

Canberra boss Don Furner says NRL clubs will be in a million dollar black hole if crowds are locked out of games for more than a few weeks.

AAP Newswire