AAP Rugby

Williams versed in Raiders’ NRL history

By AAP Newswire

New Canberra Raiders recruit George Williams. - AAP

1 of 1

If the Raiders have to self-isolate coach Ricky Stuart has plenty of movie material prepared for English NRL recruit George Williams.

The Test halfback made his NRL debut last Friday night in Canberra's opening round win over Gold Coast, starring alongside halves partner Jack Wighton.

With that match possibly the only this season to be played in front of a live crowd due to coronavirus restrictions, Williams was grateful to have the chance to experience the famous Viking clap by the Raiders fans as the players ran on.

"It's been a long time coming to play for the Raiders and I signed probably last year so I was really nervous before the game," Williams said.

"I was pretty happy that I got to experience the Viking clap - that was something special so I was pleased all around."

The Raiders are ensuring that Williams is well-versed in the culture of the "Green Machine" and history and traditions of the Canberra club.

The 24-year-old said he wasn't aware of the achievements of his coach - and fellow halfback - Stuart before his arrival in Canberra.

A Raiders great during his 10 years at the club, Stuart was part of the team that won three premierships in 1989, 1990 and 1994 and were runners-up in 1991.

He also played in 14 State of Origin matches for NSW and nine Tests with the Kangaroos.

Williams said he had been taking classes in the Raiders' history.

"The club are quite big on what happened in the past, the history," he said.

"I came over not knowing anything at all with respect to the club and what happened 30 years ago, I'm not that old.

"Once or twice a week we do a history lesson which is really good and something I've never been involved in."

Williams said Stuart featured in quite a few "highlights".

"He sneaks up the back when he drops a goal or scores a try or sets one up so now I realise how good he was and it's a pleasure to learn off someone of that calibre."

The Raiders next face the Warriors on the Gold Coast on Saturday afternoon after the match was relocated from Auckland due to the New Zealand' government's coronavirus travel requirements.

Latest articles

Sport

Shepparton product set to play finals football in debut AFLW season

After a whirlwind and somewhat bizarre week off the field in the football world, the AFLW is ready to dive straight into the finals series this weekend. With the current public health crisis disrupting the majority of sporting leagues across the...

Aydin Payne
Sport

GALLERY | Kicking for Cancer game a hit in Shepparton

Ricky Nixon’s Kicking for Cancer game in Shepparton on Saturday night was a hit for all involved. With former AFL stars like Warwick Capper, Anthony Koutoufides and Dustin Fletcher — plus plenty more — taking to Rumbalara’s Mercury Dve...

Tyler Maher
Sport

GMLTA deciders going ahead

The Goulburn Murray Lawn Tennis Association confirmed today it would persist with its grand finals despite the coronavirus threat, announcing a string of measures to reduce the likelihood of any contamination.

Alex Mitchell

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

Warriors’ big call with families stuck out

The Warriors’ families and extra staff will be unable to reach Australia with new travel restrictions in place, meaning the NRL club face another big call.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Meninga not consulted on Roos tour axing

Australia coach Mal Meninga has not been consulted over the potential cancellation of the Kangaroos Tour at the ARLC meeting on Thursday.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

NRL clubs face million dollar hit: Furner

Canberra boss Don Furner says NRL clubs will be in a million dollar black hole if crowds are locked out of games for more than a few weeks.

AAP Newswire