Crusaders and Chiefs undergo isolation

By AAP Newswire

The Crusaders and Chiefs have entered voluntary self-isolation, choosing to follow New Zealand Government guidelines and shut themselves off from the world in the face of the coronavirus.

In separate statements, both teams said they will undergo a quarantine process after returning home over the weekend following games in Australia.

Earlier on Wednesday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern recommended any person who has recently recently entered New Zealand from overseas travel - even those who returned before the Sunday midnight border restriction deadline - should enter self-isolation.

The Chiefs said it will undergo four days of isolation, until Sunday, while the three-time defending champion Crusaders didn't reveal their time frame.

Both teams have begun the process a day after the Highlanders, who were forced into a 14-day quarantine after returning from Buenos Aires on Tuesday.

The Crusaders and Chiefs statements both advised that some members of their squads didn't travel to Australia and won't be isolated.

"So please don't be alarmed if you see some of our team out in public," they said.

