Pangai’s technique not a problem: Seibold

His judiciary record may suggest otherwise but Brisbane coach Anthony Seibold says Tevita Pangai does not need to change his technique after copping yet another lengthy ban.

The Broncos' forward depth is set to be tested in Friday night's NRL second-round clash with South Sydney at Suncorp Stadium after Pangai's horror run with suspension continued.

The Brisbane enforcer has been hit with a four-week dangerous contact ban for a high shot in their opening round 28-21 away win over North Queensland, adding to his rap sheet.

It marked the burly forward's fourth ban in 12 months, adding up to a total of 12 weeks on the sidelines.

The latest indiscretion was enough for Broncos great Ben Ikin to claim Pangai was now becoming a "liability" and should be shopped to rival clubs.

While Seibold admitted he was disappointed by Pangai's latest ban, he did not believe the Tongan international's technique was the problem.

"It's not a technique thing. It is about being a bit smarter about where his contact is," he said.

"We don't want to take away his aggression. His weapon in his game is his intent.

"We just need to make sure he is making better decisions."

Ikin believed Pangai's ill-discipline had already cost Brisbane dearly and claimed it was time to trade the 24-year-old.

"If he's not getting suspended, he can come up with bad mistakes at the worst time and I'm thinking his ill-discipline is getting to the point where it's proving a liability for Brisbane - I would be looking at shopping this bloke," Ikin told Fox Sports.

But Seibold refused to point the finger at Pangai despite his ban further testing the Brisbane pack's depth with Matt Lodge (knee), captain Alex Glenn (hamstring) and Joe Ofahengaue (suspension) already sidelined.

"It is disappointing that Tevita is not there because I thought he showed some good signs and touches on the weekend," he said of Pangai who is contracted until the end of 2022.

"But it is my job as a coach to help educate Tevita and help him make better decisions, particularly when he is so pumped up."

Seibold backed Jamil Hopoate to help fill the void when he starts in Pangai's place in the back-row on Friday night after making his NRL debut off the bench against the Cowboys.

He was also excited by the prospect of young forward Ethan Bullemor making his NRL debut off the bench against South Sydney.

