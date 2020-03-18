AAP Rugby

Bromwich says NRL boos better than silence

By AAP Newswire

Jesse Bromwich - AAP

1 of 1

Melbourne have never enjoyed a warm NRL welcome from Cronulla crowds but they'd take boos over silence at this point.

The Storm will head up and back to Sydney on their NRL charter flight on Saturday for their round-two clash with the Sharks at Jubilee Oval.

With the game their first to be played in an empty stadium due to the coronavirus, Storm prop Jesse Bromwich said he'd actually miss the hostility from fans.

The clubs have had fierce rivalry which increased after their 2016 grand final decider, with a series of scuffles in recent encounters.

In their 2018 round-four clash there were a record 33 penalties, with Melbourne skipper Cameron Smith sin-binned for the first time in his career.

"They like to come out against us and remind us of what happened a few years ago," Bromwich said of the Sharks' title win.

"Having the fans there, even if they are on the other side, they get you going and they're the reason why you play this game.

"Even though they're out there giving us hell most of the time, the crowds fire you up and get you going.

"It's going to be a weird one; it will feel different hearing yourself screaming and hearing the other team echoing through the stadium."

Bromwich said he wanted to play on Saturday and felt the club and the NRL were doing their best to keep the players safe while keeping the competition going.

Latest articles

News

Anzac Day services cancelled due to coronavirus

Fallen soldiers will still be honoured by the Shepparton RSL sub-branch at this year’s Anzac Day services but members of the public will not be allowed to attend. Sub-branch president Bob Wilkie confirmed the Mooroopna service and dawn service will...

James Bennett
News

More than 250 blood and plasma donors needed in Shepparton over the next month

The demand for blood supplies may increase, due to temporary fast-tracking of elective surgeries

Ed McLeish
News

Holidays put on hold

Shepparton locals have been advised to reconsider their need for overseas travel. The Australian Government have advised people regardless of their destination, age and health to consider carefully whether now is the right time to travel. Government...

Morgan Dyer

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

Warriors’ big call with families stuck out

The Warriors’ families and extra staff will be unable to reach Australia with new travel restrictions in place, meaning the NRL club face another big call.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Taumalolo eyes off Broncos young gun

Jason Taumalolo admits he’s “a bit of a fan” of David Fifita but that he can’t wait to see how they measure up in Friday’s Queensland NRL derby.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

NRL clubs face million dollar hit: Furner

Canberra boss Don Furner says NRL clubs will be in a million dollar black hole if crowds are locked out of games for more than a few weeks.

AAP Newswire