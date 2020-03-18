AAP Rugby

Bulldogs duo to fight for NRL careers

By AAP Newswire

dean Pay - AAP

1 of 1

Canterbury players Jayden Okunbor and Corey Harawira-Naera have been granted an extension until next Tuesday to respond to NRL breach notices over the sex scandal that has rocked the club.

The Bulldogs put in a request to the NRL for an extension on Tuesday's 5.30pm deadline due to the serious nature of the allegations against the disgraced duo, who are suspended indefinitely.

Showing an intent to fight for their NRL careers, Harawira-Naera and Okunbor now have a further five business days to show cause why they should not face further punishment, including deregistration.

They have been stood down from all club duties for taking teenage schoolgirls back to the team hotel for sex while in camp with the Bulldogs in Port Macquarie last month, breaking the game's code of conduct.

Their actions are not subject to a criminal investigation.

The pair are bracing for heavy penalties and have not been training with the team as they await their fate, which could take up to a fortnight to decide.

With the NRL set to continue into round two, it's an added distraction for the Bulldogs who are also dealing with the uncertainty of the NRL in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Bulldogs will host North Queensland at ANZ Stadium on Thursday night in the first game behind closed doors.

"We're really united in our playing group and in our club, we've had some different things come up over the last few weeks and we're dealing with those and we just want to make sure that tomorrow is about playing against the Cowboys and we play really well tomorrow," said coach Dean Pay on Wednesday.

Latest articles

National

High Court rejects killer lake mum appeal

The High Court has rejected an appeal by prosecutors against a reduced sentence for Melbourne mum Akon Guode, who killed three of her children in a lake.

AAP Newswire
National

Morrison healthy but no coronavirus test

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has been passed healthy after a check-up, but has not been tested for coronavirus.

AAP Newswire
National

SA police to check on those self-isolating

South Australian police will check up on people who have returned from overseas to ensure they self-isolate, as a new legal direction has been issued.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

Warriors’ big call with families stuck out

The Warriors’ families and extra staff will be unable to reach Australia with new travel restrictions in place, meaning the NRL club face another big call.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Taumalolo eyes off Broncos young gun

Jason Taumalolo admits he’s “a bit of a fan” of David Fifita but that he can’t wait to see how they measure up in Friday’s Queensland NRL derby.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

NRL clubs face million dollar hit: Furner

Canberra boss Don Furner says NRL clubs will be in a million dollar black hole if crowds are locked out of games for more than a few weeks.

AAP Newswire