AAP Rugby

Rugby Aust postpones media rights process

By AAP Newswire

Rugby Australia CEO Raelene Castle - AAP

1 of 1

Rugby Australia CEO Raelene Castle says ongoing government restrictions imposed because of the coronavirus could put extreme financial pressure on her organisation and they have suspended their media rights process.

Castle revealed the last two weeks of the Super W competition have been postponed while she couldn't guarantee the three home Tests in July would go ahead.

She says talks are ongoing between the SANZAAR nations about how a reworked Super Rugby competition might look later in the year, after it was suspended following last weekend's games and if that wasn't possible there was the option of a domestic tournament.

Latest articles

News

Merrigum couple rekindles little pieces of history

How can we breathe new life into things others throw away — and make a bit of money along the way? John Lewis talks trash and treasure with one creative Merrigum couple. Who doesn’t love a little piece of treasure found in a junk pile?...

John Lewis
News

Shepparton Pizzas gives out free pizza bread

Shepparton Pizzas is providing free pizza bread for people struggling to find a loaf amid coronavirus panic buying. Shepparton Pizza owner Kruz Patel said it broke his heart when he bumped into a customer at Woolworths who could not buy a load of...

Spencer Fowler Steen
News

Murray-Darling Basin Plan hit by new report

A new report on the Murray-Darling Basin Plan has warned of more pain for rural communities through the loss of irrigation water unless changes are made. The report into socio-eonomic impacts on the basin was critical of consultation and engagement...

Geoff Adams

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

Warriors’ big call with families stuck out

The Warriors’ families and extra staff will be unable to reach Australia with new travel restrictions in place, meaning the NRL club face another big call.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

NRL clubs face million dollar hit: Furner

Canberra boss Don Furner says NRL clubs will be in a million dollar black hole if crowds are locked out of games for more than a few weeks.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Taumalolo eyes off Broncos young gun

Jason Taumalolo admits he’s “a bit of a fan” of David Fifita but that he can’t wait to see how they measure up in Friday’s Queensland NRL derby.

AAP Newswire