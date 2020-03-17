AAP Rugby

Dragons’ Sims cops one-game NRL ban

By AAP Newswire

Tariq Sims - AAP

St George Illawarra star Tariq Sims will miss Friday's NRL clash with Penrith after copping a one-game ban for his shot on Wests Tigers playmaker Josh Reynolds.

Sims took the early guilty plea for his grade-one dangerous contact charge, but loading and carry-over points took him over the 100-point threshold.

Dragons teammate Paul Vaughan also took the early plea for the same charge but escapes suspension because of his clean record.

It is the same result for Manly forward Sean Keppie, who landed in hot water for his dangerous throw on Melbourne big man Tino Fa'Asuamaleaui.

Storm winger Suliasi Vunivalu has been fined $1600 for contrary conduct.

The other players to be banned after round one were Brisbane forward Tevita Pangai Junior and Penrith firebrand Jack Hetherington.

Pangai Junior will sit on the sideline for four games after his hit on North Queensland winger Justin O'Neill that drew a grade-two charge.

Hetherington has been rubbed out for two matches after collecting Sydney Roosters fullback James Tedesco high.

Cronulla forward Jack Williams (dangerous contact) and South Sydney centre Braidon Burns (dangerous throw) took early guilty pleas but will be free to play in round two.

Broncos five-eighth Anthony Milford (dangerous contact) and Canterbury fullback Dallin Watene-Zelezniak (dangerous contact) were also cleared for action after early pleas.

