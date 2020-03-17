AAP Rugby

Crichton back for Roosters, Cordner unsure

By AAP Newswire

Angus Crichton - AAP

Sydney Roosters star Angus Crichton is likely to return in round two of the NRL while Jared Waerea-Hargreaves was coy on whether skipper Boyd Cordner would be unleashed on Manly this week.

Crichton missed the opening round of the NRL season with a case of pneumonia after testing negative for coronavirus.

Cordner is undergoing an extended pre-season on the advice of Roosters training staff to make sure he does not miss crucial games at the end of the season.

"He looks very strong," Waerea-Hargreaves said when asked if the Australia and NSW skipper would return to play against the Sea Eagles at Leichhardt this week.

"He's on the right path, I guess, and no doubt he'll be told when he's ready to go."

