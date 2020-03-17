AAP Rugby

English Premiership rugby union suspended

By AAP Newswire

English rugby players - AAP

1 of 1

England's Premiership Rugby season has been suspended for five weeks due to the coronavirus outbreak, the league has announced.

The development comes after the British government advised against mass gatherings that required the presence of emergency workers.

"We are sorry to tell our fans that we will be postponing our season for five weeks, in line with today's advice of Prime Minister Boris Johnson, which confirmed that the government would no longer support mass gatherings," Premiership Rugby said in a statement on Monday.

"We'll continue to work closely with DCMS (Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport) and Public Health England, and to follow the advice of medical experts, and work with our clubs to help them to support their own wider communities at this time."

The Rugby Players Association (RPA) released a statement supporting the decision.

"In light of the government's Cobra meeting and announcement this evening, today's difficult decision has been made in the best short term interests of the sport," it said.

Exeter Chiefs are leading the Premiership standings with 45 points after 13 games, five points ahead of Sale Sharks, while Bristol Bears are third a further two points behind.

Meanwhile, England's Rugby Football Union (RFU) has suspended all rugby activity until April 14.

"The RFU will continue to review and monitor government advice and will provide detailed updates on the impact to the season in the coming weeks," it said in a statement.

England are top of the Six Nations standings with 13 points, ahead of France on points difference but their final match against Italy in Rome was postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 174,100 people and nearly 6700 have died. The United Kingdom has nearly 1400 cases with 35 deaths.

Latest articles

National

No Anzac Day services in SA or NT

The RSL has now cancelled public Anzac Day services in South Australia, the Northern Territory, NSW, Western Australia and Tasmania.

AAP Newswire
National

Melbourne baby phone blackmailer jailed

A judge has denounced the “immoral actions” of a woman who blackmailed the Melbourne parents of a dying baby girl.

AAP Newswire
National

Former PM Julia Gillard in self-isolation

Julia Gillard is self-isolating in the UK after embracing Sophie Trudeau, the wife of the Canadian prime minister, at an event in London earlier this month.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

Addo-Carr says Storm NRL attack is firing

Test flyer Josh Addo-Carr says the Storm are set to reap the rewards of an off-season focus on attack, with centre Justin Olam leading the charge.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Warriors’ big call with families stuck out

The Warriors’ families and extra staff will be unable to reach Australia with new travel restrictions in place, meaning the NRL club face another big call.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Bulldogs stand down two NRL players

Canterbury players Corey Harawira-Naera and Jayden Okunbor have been stood down for the opening round of the NRL.

AAP Newswire