Virus means ‘more eyeballs’ on NRL: Boyd

Broncos star Darius Boyd says the shutdown of several major sports because of coronavirus concerns could have an unforeseen positive effect for the NRL.

While stressing that "we need to be safe and make sure we're doing the right things", Boyd believes that the governing body's decision to play on in empty stadiums is the right one and could put the sport front-and-centre.

"It's exciting, it's good to be able to play footy still," said the 32-year-old Boyd who will call time on his stellar NRL career at the end of the 2020 season.

"It's a strange time at the moment. We're doing the right thing and listening to the professionals.

"I'm happy to play. A lot of other sports aren't playing, so there could be more eyeballs on the TV watching from home, more opportunities for rugby league to be seen abroad. So that could be a positive.

"It's a society thing, it's not just rugby league. We need to be safe and make sure we're all looking after each other and doing the right things."

Meanwhile, Boyd has likened suspended Tevita Pangai to Rabbitohs legend Sam Burgess, after the Brisbane forward took the early guilty charge for dangerous contact during Friday evening's 28-21 win over the Cowboys.

Pangai will miss four weeks, starting with Friday's hosting of South Sydney.

"He's got carry-over points, it's something he's had trouble with before in his career," Boyd said of Pangai's ban.

"Sam Burgess was one of those guys who played on the edge and that made him a great player. Tevita's in a similar boat - he's aggressive, if he has that mindset he plays really well, if he's not then he's not playing his best game."