AAP Rugby

Disgraced Bulldogs pair to learn NRL fate

By AAP Newswire

Corey Harawira-Naera. - AAP

1 of 1

Disgraced Canterbury players Jayden Okunbor and Corey Harawira-Naera could be waiting until next week to learn their fate should they respond to NRL breach notices by Tuesday.

It comes as senior Bulldogs players Josh Jackson and Aiden Tolman voice their concerns for the duo facing further suspension or deregistration.

Okunbor and Harawira-Naera were stood down by the NRL for taking teenage schoolgirls back to the team hotel for sex while in camp in Port Macquarie last month, breaking the game's code of conduct.

The duo are expecting heavy penalties, including deregistration, and have not been training with the team as they await their fate.

Their actions are not subject to a criminal investigation, and the club have been contacted to confirm they would submit a defence to the NRL.

While he doesn't condone their behaviour, Bulldogs captain Jackson said he is concerned for the wellbeing of Okunbor, 23, and Harawira-Naera, 24, no matter what the punishment is.

"I will say those two guys, (what they did) doesn't reflect us as a club, it doesn't reflect our values and it doesn't reflect those guys' character as well," he said.

"We've got to make sure that we're careful here because they're young guys who've made a really bad decision, doesn't mean they're bad people, and we've got to make sure their welfare and their mental state is really looked after as well.

"We've got to be supportive of that."

The scandal has cost the club a major sponsorship deal with Rashays, believed to be worth $2 million.

The Bulldogs are now without a front of jersey sponsor heading into round two.

Although disappointed, Tolman echoed Jackson's concern and said while he has an opinion on the punishment the pair should face, he won't voice it publicly.

"It's a very difficult situation, they've obviously done the wrong thing and let down the team and the club and everyone else involved in it, the fans, the members, but in saying that too, they're really good people," he said.

"For me, this is well out of character for what they both bring to this club.

"What's more important for me is making sure their welfare is all right.

"There's going to be some harsh calls come down and they need to know what they did was wrong, and not right, but in saying that too they're still people, we still need to make sure we're there to support them during this time."

"It's frustrating for this to happen right on the NRL season, but it has.

"I've got my opinion, I don't want to say it, I don't want to get drawn into that comment at the moment."

Latest articles

Sport

Cricket | Lightfoot Medal count looks wide open

Cricket Shepparton’s night of nights is here once again, with the prestigious Lightfoot Medal up for grabs at the Sherbourne Terrace Hotel tonight. At the Christmas break of the Haisman Shield it looked inevitable that Nagambie skipper Mark Nolan...

Shepparton News
Sport

GVBD | Big win for small club Rushworth in division three

Rushworth secured the division three weekend pennant premiership on Saturday in a big boost for the small club. Tackling Shepparton Golf at Tatura, Rushworth claimed the club’s first flag since the 2015-16 season — also in division three...

Tyler Maher
Sport

GVBD | Tallygaroopna completes perfect season in division two

Tallygaroopna is heading to the top of the Goulburn Valley Bowls Division tree after snaring its long sought-after division two flag at the weekend. Weather was the only opponent to deny Tally a win across a dominant weekend pennant campaign, and...

Tyler Maher

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

Addo-Carr says Storm NRL attack is firing

Test flyer Josh Addo-Carr says the Storm are set to reap the rewards of an off-season focus on attack, with centre Justin Olam leading the charge.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Warriors’ big call with families stuck out

The Warriors’ families and extra staff will be unable to reach Australia with new travel restrictions in place, meaning the NRL club face another big call.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Force all set for Global Rapid Rugby debut

The Western Force will make their Global Rapid Rugby debut when they host the Malaysia Valke at HBF Park on Saturday night.

AAP Newswire