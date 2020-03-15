AAP Rugby

Storm beat Manly with NRL balls bleached

By AAP Newswire

Storm-Sea Eagles - AAP

1 of 1

Suliasi Vunivalu has scored two tries in three minutes to give Melbourne their 18th-straight season-opening NRL win with a tough 18-4 victory over Manly.

In a bizarre Sunday afternoon at Lottoland, the game was tryless for 60 minutes while ballkids wore gloves and the ball was cleaned every time it went into the crowd.

With the coronavirus pandemic overshadowing the game, Manly's high performance unit ordered the extreme measures of using bleach.

But on the field, both sides put on a display which appeared to have far more at stake than a round-one contest.

With each team exchanging penalty goals, the match sat at 4-2 in Manly's favour before Vunivalu gave Melbourne the lead with two-straight tries from kicks.

The first - in the 61st minute - came when Jahrome Hughes kicked perfectly for Vunivalu behind Manly winger Jorge Taufua to score.

From the next set, Melbourne were on the attack again, as Hughes kicked for Vunivalu for a second time after scooping up a loose ball.

There appeared to be a question mark over the Storm winger getting the ball down, but the try was awarded by the bunker.

Melbourne wrapped the game up when Cameron Smith grubbered out of dummy-half for Tom Eisenhuth with six minutes to play.

In the first game of his 19th season, Smith again controlled the game perfectly, forcing two line dropouts, while Tui Kamikamica ran 149 metres at prop.

Vunivalu might attract match review committee attention for raising his knees and making contact with Dylan Walker's head in a tackle which went unpenalised.

Manly were gritty even if they couldn't break Melbourne's line.

Their own goalline defence was particularly impressive, as they made 15 tackles inside their own 20-metre zone without breaking in the first half.

Tom Trbojevic pulled off two try-savers, including one in which he rushed across and put a flying Marion Seve into touch metres from the line.

Jorge Taufua, repeating his heroics from last season, laid on what will likely be the hit of the year on Seve.

Latest articles

Tennis

WTA still mulling European clay season

The Women’s Tennis Association is still mulling over what to do about the European clay court season amid the coronavirus pandemic.

AAP Newswire
Tennis

Millman expects ATP break to be extended

Australia’s John Millman says he is uncharted territory after the ATP suspended the tour for six weeks.

AAP Newswire
Tennis

Aussies get Croatia, Hungary in Cup draw

Lleyton Hewitt’s Australian Davis Cup team have been drawn in a group with Croatia and Hungary for November’s finals event in Madrid.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

Addo-Carr says Storm NRL attack is firing

Test flyer Josh Addo-Carr says the Storm are set to reap the rewards of an off-season focus on attack, with centre Justin Olam leading the charge.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Force all set for Global Rapid Rugby debut

The Western Force will make their Global Rapid Rugby debut when they host the Malaysia Valke at HBF Park on Saturday night.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Warriors’ big call with families stuck out

The Warriors’ families and extra staff will be unable to reach Australia with new travel restrictions in place, meaning the NRL club face another big call.

AAP Newswire