Pangai cops four-game NRL ban for high hit

By AAP Newswire

Brisbane's forward stocks have taken another hit with Tevita Pangai accepting a four-game NRL ban for dangerous contact.

Pangai on Sunday entered an early guilty plea for the high shot where his bicep collected the head of North Queensland's Justin O'Neill.

His decision avoided the possibility of an extra two matches on the sidelines.

It marks the fourth time Pangai has been banned in the space of a year, with his suspensions now totalling 12 weeks.

It means Pangai will join the unavailable Matt Lodge and Joe Ofahengaue, with the latter still banned for another week over a driving charge.

Lodge's season has been destroyed by a knee injury.

Captain Alex Glenn is battling a hamstring injury to face South Sydney on Friday night.

The Broncos were forced to debut Jamil Hopoate in Friday night's win over the Cowboys off the bench, with rookie prop Ethan Bullemor the next likely forward in line.

