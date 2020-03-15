Warriors stay in Aust but NRL duo go home

AAP Rugby

By AAP Newswire

Warriors players Peta Hiku and Patrick Herbert have returned home to New Zealand while the rest of the NRL team will be based in Kingscliff, northern NSW.

The Warriors are at this stage expected to play Canberra on the Gold Coast next week as the NRL presses on with the competition despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Warriors players have been told they will remain in Australia until Saturday's game, with the NRL approaching the season on a week-to-week basis.

The option of the Warriors leaving the competition was a serious contemplation on Saturday night after the New Zealand government implemented a 14-day isolation policy for overseas travellers.

That rule in effect means no NRL matches can be played in New Zealand until the policy is lifted.

However, Hiku and Herbert both flew home on Sunday morning, just hours before the isolation policy comes into effect at midnight (NZDT).

Hiku's wife is heavily pregnant and expecting a child as soon as this week, while Herbert has a young baby.

It is unclear when and if they will return to Australia.

"They're big things for these guys and they've decided, with our support, to come home," Warriors chief executive Cameron George told Newstalk ZB.

"Clearly that's going to have a major impact on our team losing our starting centre and winger.

"But that's secondary in these circumstances when you're considering the family and what's happening."

Warriors veteran Adam Blair's wife Jess on social media on Saturday voiced her concerns over players staying in Australia.

The Warriors' reserve grade team will return home with the NSW Rugby League yet to decide how and if the competition will continue.

NSW Cup matches will not be played before NRL matches in round two.

The Warriors were due to host Mounties next Saturday in Auckland in reserve grade but it is now impossible for that game to go ahead as scheduled.

NRL boss Todd Greenberg met with Warriors first grade players in their Newcastle hotel on Saturday night, after their 20-0 defeat to the Knights.

"I want to thank the New Zealand Warriors who have agreed to stay for this week while we assess all our options," ARL Commission chairman Peter V'landys said.

"They have been very cooperative and we appreciate the stress that it's putting on them and their families.

"Todd was kind enough to go to the hotel last night and spend considerable amount of time with the players, listen to all their concerns and come to a conclusion."

