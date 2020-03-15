Sharks to wait a month on Matt Moylan

Cronulla don't expect to have Matt Moylan back for another month but are at least hopeful Bronson Xerri will face Melbourne next week.

The Sharks' backline has been left in tatters to start the season, with Josh Dugan also in a race against the clock to play next week and Josh Morris set to leave.

Xerri is the most likely of those to run out against the Storm as he nears return from a shoulder injury, while also attempting to recover from flu-like symptoms.

The Sharks centre had to be quarantined from the group before being cleared of coronavirus early on Saturday morning, but Cronulla are hopeful he'll return to training on Monday.

Dugan was also hopeful he could push for a return in round two or three, which would coincide with Morris's departure to the Roosters.

But Moylan's absence is set to be the longest after he suffered a calf injury late in the pre-season and did not feature in the 22-18 round-one loss to South Sydney.

"He's probably round five or six (return)," coach John Morris said.

"He just stirred up his calf, given it was a repeated episode you can't rush it back.

"I was really happy with Will Kennedy tonight but, that was one positive to come out of the game."

Winger Sione Katoa also did his chances for the season no harm with an impressive double.

His second try was particularly impressive, with his whole body airborne as he got the ball down within centimetres of the line.

The 22-year-old is likely battling with Ronaldo Mulitalo for the final wing spot when all players are fit, while Mulitalo also suffered a concussion in the loss.

"Sione has been outstanding all pre-season," Morris said.

"I was really happy for him to start for us. He has shown those touches coming through as a junior, he is one of the best finishers I have seen.

"Getting that ball down at training, we practice it and he is one of the best at it."