Mitchell easing into Souths’ No.1 jersey

South Sydney will continue to ease Latrell Mitchell into the fullback role after he played just 56 minutes in South Sydney's win over Cronulla.

In his first proper NRL game at fullback in more than three years on Saturday night, Mitchell was taken from the field in the second half a pre-devised plan by coach Wayne Bennett.

The 22-year-old had just four runs for 50 metres in the 22-18 win, but was otherwise safe at the back with his only error when he kicked early in a set and put the ball dead.

"It was the plan (to sub him)," Rabbitohs coach Wayne Bennett said.

"I had Alex there; I knew I had to get Alex some game time. I'm not going to put Latrell under the pressure that he's got to play 80 minutes right now.

"I'm not interested in making him play 80 minutes.

"It's a whole different position for him, I want him to get used to that and want him to play without mistakes, which he did with the exception of one mistake.

"I was pretty happy with his performance."

Mitchell has always been known to be relatively quiet, making his touches far more about quality than quantity.

Even in 25 games at the Sydney Roosters last year Mitchell averaged 15 touches per game and less than most other centres, but was still the competition's second leading try-scorer with 19.

While the likes of James Tedesco have warned Mitchell's biggest challenge in the No.1 jersey is the increased work rate, Bennett had no doubt he is fit enough to meet it.

"It's a different position; they do more running than anyone else. Fitness is an issue but he's fit enough," Bennett said.

"I'm prepared to accept it's going to take a while to get him to where we want him to go. But we'll get him there."