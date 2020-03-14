AAP Rugby

Calf rules Brooks out of Tigers’ opener

By AAP Newswire

Luke Brooks has been ruled out of Wests Tigers' season-opening clash with St George Illawarra after a suffering a calf injury on Saturday.

Brooks went down in the Tigers' captain's run and will be replaced by Josh Reynolds in the halves.

The injury is not believed to be serious but it is anticipated he could miss a couple of weeks.

The injury will open the door for Reynolds, who has battled injuries of his own in a two-year stint at the Tigers.

He was meant to be the Tigers' five-eighth when he arrived from Canterbury in 2018 but went down on the eve of the season in a similar fashion.

He has struggled to regain his spot since, suffering hamstring and shoulder injuries in 2018 before two further shoulder injuries last year.

The 30-year-old has also had to endure a difficult off-season off the field, including overcoming a highly-publicised domestic violence charge that was eventually dropped.

