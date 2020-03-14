Crusaders eclipse Sunwolves in Super Rugby

The Crusaders have overcome a resolute Sunwolves in Saturday's relocated Super Rugby match in Brisbane.

In what may well be the Japanese franchise's final Super Rugby match due to doubts over this year's competition amid the coronavirus pandemic, a much-changed Crusaders secured a 49-14 win at Suncorp Stadium.

Fleet-footed winger Sevu Reece scored a double for the New Zealand powerhouse, who were captained for the first time by halfback Bryn Hall.

Despite dominating territory and possession in the opening half, the Crusaders could only go in leading 14-7 against the Sunwolves - who have been unable to play in Japan since mid-February due to the coronavirus situation.

Tom Christie opened the scoring in the 19th minute but the defending Super Rugby champions were stunned in the 31st minute when former Brisbane City player Ben Hyne crashed over for the Sunwolves to level the scores.

Reece's first try just before the break restored the Crusaders' lead, and they powered away in the second half despite Garth April's solo effort for the Sunwolves.

Former NSW Waratah Hugh Roach's Crusaders' debut lasted just six minutes after he came on for Christie, with the 27-year-old red-carded for elbowing Hencus Van Wyk after being strongly tackled by the South African.

Reece was then yellow-carded for a deliberate knock-on as the Sunwolves threatened the Crusaders line, leaving the New Zealanders down to 13 players for the game's closing stages.

Despite the two-man disadvantage, the Crusaders scored through Braydon Ennor before another debutant Fergus Burke iced the bonus-point victory with a try after the final siren.

The match was played in front of a sparse crowd with the immediate future of the competition unclear.

New Zealand government travel restrictions announced on Saturday mean after this weekend any traveller arriving in the nation will have to undergo a 14-day isolation period.

The impositions are going to make it near-impossible for the Crusaders and their fellow New Zealand franchises to travel internationally for fixtures, putting their ongoing participation in the 2020 competition in doubt.

Crusaders coach Scott Robertson said his immediate priority was to get himself and his players home.

"All the boys are fine and they feel healthy ... we'll get home so we can be with our loved ones and trust the process that the government has taken.

"We're looking forward to getting home," he said.

If the competition is cancelled, Saturday's loss will mark the Sunwolves' final match in Super Rugby with the Tokyo-based franchise dropping out of the competition from 2021 onwards.

Sunwolves chief executive Yuji Watase said his team, who have been in exile from Japan since round two, will carry on until Sanzaar make a decision otherwise.

"Everything's got to be decided by Sanzaar so we just wait for their direction," Watase said.

"As I'm always talking to our boys and although we had to relocate our last two games from Tokyo to Australia we are still really lucky that we can still play rugby."