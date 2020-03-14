Manly clear big stars for NRL grudge match

AAP Rugby

Manly have scored a huge boost ahead of their NRL grudge match against Melbourne with representative stars Jake Trbojevic and Addin Fonua-Blake cleared to play.

The pack stars were expected to miss the first few rounds of the season after undergoing shoulder surgeries in the off-season that they postponed to represent Australia and Tonga respectively.

However, on the eve of their season opener at Brookvale on Sunday coach Des Hasler said the pair had cleared every stage of their recovery and would be fine to play.

"They were able to tick all the boxes and appease the specialist, so they'll take the field," Hasler said.

"They're both quality players, they're both internationals, their record speaks for itself. They certainly bring a lot to the team."

It's a huge boost for the Sea Eagles who are up against history against the Storm.

Melbourne have the best round one winning rate in the competition, under coach Craig Bellamy they have won 16 straight.

"So their last [round one] loss was in 2001. I think in 2004, they had a bye round one and then lost round two," Hasler said.

"That's the way they go about their business. They prepare really well and they're very clinical in what they do and how they go about it.

"We don't expect anything different tomorrow."

The two clubs have a long and storied rivalry stemming from their grand final battles in 2007 and 2008, where the score is one apiece.

The Battle of Brookvale was a particularly fierce match between the two clubs in 2011, and Hasler said he is prepared for plenty of passion on Sunday.

"I think it's the nature of the game. They're all extremely competitive individuals, so tomorrow won't be any different," he said.

"Both sides face off and it's part of the fabric of rugby league that we have these rivalries which are very good."

STATS THAT MATTER

* The Storm have an 86.4 per cent win percentage in the opening round, winning 19 of a possible 22 games, the best in NRL history. With Craig Bellamy as the head coach (2003 onwards), the Storm have won all 16 of their round one matches.

*Craig Bellamy will become the fourth coach to reach 450 games. Only Wayne Bennett (631 at Brisbane) has coached more games at one club.

*Des Hasler has the best coaching record of any coach who has faced Craig Bellamy on at least six occasions. Hasler has won 17 of 29 games against Bellamy (58.6 per cent).

