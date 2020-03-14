NZ travel limits puts NRL season in doubt

AAP Rugby

The immediate status of the NRL season is again in doubt after the New Zealand government's decision to force all international arrivals to self-quarantine for a fortnight beginning midnight on Sunday (NZT).

The development has prompted the Warriors, who are in NSW facing Newcastle in their season-opener, to hold emergency talks with the ARL Commission at 5:00pm on Saturday.

"Cameron George (CEO) says the club is awaiting more details about travel restrictions just announced by the Government in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic," the Warriors said on Saturday in a statement.

The Warriors are expected to be home before the start of the travel restriction, described by New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern as the toughest in the world.

But the unprecedented step has left the Warriors' round-two clash with Canberra - part of a double-header with Super Rugby - at Eden Park in grave doubt.

It also comes one day after the league had announced fans will be locked out of all stadiums from next weekend due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The New Zealand government is expected to review the decision in 16 days.

"We do not take these decisions lightly," Ardern said on Saturday.

"New Zealand will have the widest-ranging and toughest border restrictions of anyone in the world."

Earlier, North Queensland captain Michael Morgan called on the NRL to follow the lead of the NBA and postpone the premiership campaign.

"I don't really like it, to be honest; that would be my preference - to postpone it," Morgan said after the Cowboys' round-one loss on Friday to Brisbane.

"You look at the NBA and the big sports, how they're doing it. If they really want to stop it (the virus spreading), that's probably the better way to go.

"No one's scared or anything like that.

"But we do a fair bit of travelling so, if it's genuine about stopping it getting into the game, then it's not ideal that we're travelling every second week.

"But it's out of my control. We'll do what we're told, I guess."

