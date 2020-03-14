AAP Rugby

Sharks’ Xerri cleared of coronavirus

By AAP Newswire

Bronson Xerri - AAP

1 of 1

Cronulla centre Bronson Xerri has been cleared of coronavirus after reporting flu-like symptoms to the NRL club on Friday.

Xerri and another unnamed player were isolated from training, but only the Sharks centre required testing for the virus.

In doing so, he became the first NRL player to be tested for the virus following the World Health Organisation's declaration of a pandemic on Thursday.

The club have since confirmed on Saturday morning the tests had come back negative, removing any doubt around their evening match against South Sydney.

The 19-year-old will miss the game regardless, as he continues to recover from a shoulder injury.

Cronulla's clash with the Rabbitohs will be one of the last played in front of a live crowd for the foreseeable future, with a ban on gatherings of 500 people or more implemented from Monday.

Latest articles

Entertainment

Stars react to Hanks, Wilson virus news

Hollywood has sent its best wishes to superstar actor Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson following their coronavirus diagnosis.

AAP Newswire
Entertainment

LA launches Weinstein extradition bid

After being sentenced to 23 years in prison, Harvey Weinstein faces the possibility of being extradited to Los Angeles to face more sexual assault charges.

AAP Newswire
Entertainment

Perry brings pop power to Vic high country

International superstar Katy Perry belted out more than a dozen songs in a special performance enjoyed by thousands at a Victorian alpine tourist town.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

Addo-Carr says Storm NRL attack is firing

Test flyer Josh Addo-Carr says the Storm are set to reap the rewards of an off-season focus on attack, with centre Justin Olam leading the charge.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Force all set for Global Rapid Rugby debut

The Western Force will make their Global Rapid Rugby debut when they host the Malaysia Valke at HBF Park on Saturday night.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Taumalolo eyes off Broncos young gun

Jason Taumalolo admits he’s “a bit of a fan” of David Fifita but that he can’t wait to see how they measure up in Friday’s Queensland NRL derby.

AAP Newswire