AAP Rugby

Broncos’ Croft ‘finds voice’ as leader

By AAP Newswire

Brodie Croft of the Broncos - AAP

1 of 1

Anthony Seibold's plan to empower Brodie Croft has reaped early rewards, with the Brisbane No.7 lapping up the occasion in their win over North Queensland on Friday night.

Brought to Brisbane from Melbourne as the man to bring the best out of halves partner Anthony Milford, the 22-year-old was shocked when told he'd also be co-captaining in his debut.

The halfback did his best to wipe distracting memories of childhood heroes Allan Langer and Darren Lockyer ahead of Friday's game, with his measured hand helping the visitors to a 28-21 boilover at the opening of Queensland Country Bank Stadium.

"I couldn't believe it; I was talking to mum and dad on the phone about it and thinking that 12 months ago if you told me I'd be co-captain for round one for the Brisbane Broncos I would've laughed it off," he said.

"I tried not to think about it too much, I know how big of an honour it is ... your Alfie Langers, your Darren Lockyers that've done so much.

"They're the people I've looked up to as a child."

Croft picked his moments but ensured Milford got his too, while he was happy to let giant forwards Payne Haas and David Fifita off the leash in what were starring roles.

"I didn't want to overplay my hand; let the big boys do their job and look for opportunities outside me.

"We've got some freak players on the team and I'm truly grateful to be part of this team that's for sure."

Seibold hoped Croft's promotion to captain would help him "find his voice in attack and be confident and competent".

"I think Brodie did a fantastic job leading us around the park," he said.

"Combined nicely with Milford and Jamayne Isaako, who considering he only found out he'd be starting at fullback two days ago, had an exceptional game."

The only sore point will be a possible suspension for Tevita Pangai for a high shot on Justin O'Neill in the opening exchanges.

Alex Glenn (hamstring) could be a handy replacement though as he looks to return to the side and take the sole captaincy after replacing Darius Boyd in the off-season.

Latest articles

News

CatholicCare Sandhurst opens new office in Echuca

CATHOLICCARE Sandhurst Family and Relationship Services has opened an office in Echuca and will offer family and relationship counselling services from Tuesday, March 17. The organisation has previously offered an outreach service but has made...

Anna McGuinness
News

Black Swan Race set for March 28

ABOUT 150 paddlers will tackle the tightly wound Gunbower Creek on March 28 as part of the Black Swan Creek Marathon. The second annual event is a 46km paddling race which starts at Creekside Park in Gunbower and finishes at Cohuna’s Apex Park. The...

Alex Gretgrix
Lifestyle

Reflections - March 13

March 13 10 years The NSW Government’s decision to create a national park in Millewa Forest was labelled a ``travesty of justice” by Member for Murray-Darling John Williams in a parliament session on Tuesday. Mr Williams said Premier Kristin...

Riverine Herald

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

Addo-Carr says Storm NRL attack is firing

Test flyer Josh Addo-Carr says the Storm are set to reap the rewards of an off-season focus on attack, with centre Justin Olam leading the charge.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Force all set for Global Rapid Rugby debut

The Western Force will make their Global Rapid Rugby debut when they host the Malaysia Valke at HBF Park on Saturday night.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Taumalolo eyes off Broncos young gun

Jason Taumalolo admits he’s “a bit of a fan” of David Fifita but that he can’t wait to see how they measure up in Friday’s Queensland NRL derby.

AAP Newswire