AAP Rugby

Stuart praises NRL debut by Williams

By AAP Newswire

George Williams of the Raiders (l) - AAP

1 of 1

Ricky Stuart has given George Williams' NRL debut a big thumbs up after he helped steer Canberra to an impressive opening-round win over Gold Coast.

The Raiders' new English halfback looked dangerous nearly every time he touched the ball in their 24-6 win at GIO Stadium on Friday night and was equally as dangerous in defence.

Stuart said he was delighted with the contribution of the 25-year-old, who had a first-class kicking performance, seven tackle breaks, 63 run metres and made 29 tackles in his first NRL match since switching from UK Super League club Wigan.

"I'm really excited by having George," Stuart said.

"He's a threat; he's got a wonderful kicking game and as you saw, he's a tough defender."

Williams has big shoes to fill after replacing Aidan Sezer, who wore the No.7 jersey in the Raiders' surge to the 2019 NRL grand final before signing with Huddersfield.

Stuart was confident he had the right man.

"He's going to make our team better.

"You don't want to sign their praises too much because it's only been an off-season of training but I've been really impressed by what I've seen of George so far."

Stuart also had praise for the debut of ex-Melbourne centre Curtis Scott, who had a troubled off season and is facing police charges.

"Curtis' defence and some of his power runs were second to none," he said.

"Both debutantes really contributed to that performance."

Meanwhile, Stuart said he hoped that Joseph Tapine's previous judiciary record wouldn't count against him after the lock was put on report for a shoulder charge late in the match.

"I've got to see it again but from only seeing it once and on the screen he got run into," Stuart said of Tapine.

"Sutto (Ryan Sutton), two weeks ago in the trial, he dropped his shoulder and deserved to get the week but with Taps it was a collision and forced by the player going into Taps.

"I just hope our match review committee don't look at Joe's record and say 'typical' and he gets a fair go."

Latest articles

News

CatholicCare Sandhurst opens new office in Echuca

CATHOLICCARE Sandhurst Family and Relationship Services has opened an office in Echuca and will offer family and relationship counselling services from Tuesday, March 17. The organisation has previously offered an outreach service but has made...

Anna McGuinness
News

Black Swan Race set for March 28

ABOUT 150 paddlers will tackle the tightly wound Gunbower Creek on March 28 as part of the Black Swan Creek Marathon. The second annual event is a 46km paddling race which starts at Creekside Park in Gunbower and finishes at Cohuna’s Apex Park. The...

Alex Gretgrix
Lifestyle

Reflections - March 13

March 13 10 years The NSW Government’s decision to create a national park in Millewa Forest was labelled a ``travesty of justice” by Member for Murray-Darling John Williams in a parliament session on Tuesday. Mr Williams said Premier Kristin...

Riverine Herald

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

Addo-Carr says Storm NRL attack is firing

Test flyer Josh Addo-Carr says the Storm are set to reap the rewards of an off-season focus on attack, with centre Justin Olam leading the charge.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Force all set for Global Rapid Rugby debut

The Western Force will make their Global Rapid Rugby debut when they host the Malaysia Valke at HBF Park on Saturday night.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Taumalolo eyes off Broncos young gun

Jason Taumalolo admits he’s “a bit of a fan” of David Fifita but that he can’t wait to see how they measure up in Friday’s Queensland NRL derby.

AAP Newswire