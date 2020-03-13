Roosters eye future, rest Boyd Cordner

Sydney Roosters coach Trent Robinson believes a longer pre-season for Boyd Cordner will help eliminate the soft tissue injuries he is prone to suffer under the weight of his NRL and representative schedule.

The NSW and Australia captain was rested from the World Club Challenge in February and has not been named to play Penrith in round one as the Roosters hope Cordner avoids injuries late in the season.

Ahead of Saturday's clash at Panthers Stadium, Robinson said he had learnt lessons about player burn out and would manage each player accordingly.

"The whole thing is to get volume into him to get the strength, speed and endurance into him now so he can carry out what is a long season," Robinson said.

"It's a great season for him when you get to play the matches he does - but also a big (Kangaroos) tour at the end of the year," Robinson said on Friday.

"He doesn't finish in the first week in October, he goes all the way through to November or December (in the UK).

"It's the performance staff and medical staff that said 'Let's put him in the best shape possible'.

"We'll treat the players how they should be treated to get the best out of them each week."

Sitili Tupouniua and Mitch Aubusson will line up in the second-row, while halfback Kyle Flanagan will make his Roosters debut in place of the retired Cooper Cronk.

"He walked in day one and he's a very consistent trainer, a very good communicator and a high-quality decision maker," Robinson said of Flanagan.

"It's been good to see him train, and he hasn't missed a session all pre-season."

Meanwhile, the Panthers will field a young side against the reigning NRL premiers to open the season but coach Ivan Cleary says the team is excited to show what they're made of.

"It's a good opportunity for us, you always want to play the best teams," he said.

The Panthers missed the finals for the first time since 2015 last season and won just two of their opening 10 games.

STATS THAT MATTER

*The Panthers and Roosters will meet in round one match for the first time since 1974. The Roosters won the match 31-6 at the Sports Ground.

*The past 15 games between these two teams at Panthers Stadium have been decided by an average margin of just over 16 points.

*The Roosters have won three of the past four against the Panthers including a 22-6 victory in round 24 last season at the SCG.