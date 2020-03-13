AAP Rugby

Reds’ coach takes Super Rugby positives

By AAP Newswire

Reds utility back James O'Connor - AAP

1 of 1

He doesn't deny errant goalkicking proved costly for his team in Christchurch, but Queensland Reds coach Brad Thorn is staying positive ahead of Saturday's Super Rugby clash with the Bulls.

The Reds missed all four goal attempts against the Crusaders last week to slip to a 24-20 defeat despite scoring four tries to three against the New Zealand powerhouse.

The loss leaves Thorn's team 10th on the Super Rugby ladder with just one win from six matches in 2020.

Having already had trips to New Zealand, South Africa and Argentina in those opening matches, Thorn is confident the Reds can storm into finals contention in the second half of the season.

He also feels his team showed more than enough against the Crusaders to suggest more wins are on their way.

"There was a bit said about the kicking but there was also a heck of a game of football that was played," he said.

"There's a lot of positives in that game. Going toe-to-toe with the Crusaders in their house. I think it's important to remember that side of the game.

"It was a great game of rugby."

Wallaby James O'Connor will be back at No.10 on Saturday after missing the Crusaders match with an ankle injury, while Bryce Hegarty's return to the starting XV is sure to resolve the goalkicking issues.

O'Connor will replace Lucas in the driver's seat after overcoming an ankle injury while Hunter Paisami's knee injury has forced Chris Feauai-Sautia to shift in from the wing and allowed Bryce Hegarty to return on the right flank.

Front-rower Jack Straker is also in line to make his Super Rugby debut after being named on the bench following a midweek elevation into the Reds' squad as injury cover for Feao Fotuaika (foot) and Dave Feao (scapula).

The Pretoria-based Bulls, who have never won a Super Rugby match at Suncorp Stadium, arrive in Australia with a 1-4 record after a comprehensive win over the Highlanders last weekend.

"We just see them as a really good opponent that came to life last week," Thorn said.

"They're a dangerous football team. They'll have their tails up and we look forward to that challenge."

Latest articles

World

Wuhan has second day of single-digit cases

China’s health commission says Wuhan, the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak, has reported new cases in the single digits for the second straight day.

AAP Newswire
World

No new COVID-19 cases in NZ for sixth day

New Zealand has just five confirmed cases of COVID-19 and two probable cases, with PM Jacinda Ardern putting it down to public health policy and self-isolation.

AAP Newswire
World

Christchurch prayers hear unifying message

Imam Gamal Fouda has spoken of the importance of charity at a Friday Prayers service in Christchurch to mark a year since a mass shooting at his Al Noor mosque.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

Addo-Carr says Storm NRL attack is firing

Test flyer Josh Addo-Carr says the Storm are set to reap the rewards of an off-season focus on attack, with centre Justin Olam leading the charge.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Force all set for Global Rapid Rugby debut

The Western Force will make their Global Rapid Rugby debut when they host the Malaysia Valke at HBF Park on Saturday night.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Taumalolo eyes off Broncos young gun

Jason Taumalolo admits he’s “a bit of a fan” of David Fifita but that he can’t wait to see how they measure up in Friday’s Queensland NRL derby.

AAP Newswire