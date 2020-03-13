Reds’ coach takes Super Rugby positives

He doesn't deny errant goalkicking proved costly for his team in Christchurch, but Queensland Reds coach Brad Thorn is staying positive ahead of Saturday's Super Rugby clash with the Bulls.

The Reds missed all four goal attempts against the Crusaders last week to slip to a 24-20 defeat despite scoring four tries to three against the New Zealand powerhouse.

The loss leaves Thorn's team 10th on the Super Rugby ladder with just one win from six matches in 2020.

Having already had trips to New Zealand, South Africa and Argentina in those opening matches, Thorn is confident the Reds can storm into finals contention in the second half of the season.

He also feels his team showed more than enough against the Crusaders to suggest more wins are on their way.

"There was a bit said about the kicking but there was also a heck of a game of football that was played," he said.

"There's a lot of positives in that game. Going toe-to-toe with the Crusaders in their house. I think it's important to remember that side of the game.

"It was a great game of rugby."

Wallaby James O'Connor will be back at No.10 on Saturday after missing the Crusaders match with an ankle injury, while Bryce Hegarty's return to the starting XV is sure to resolve the goalkicking issues.

O'Connor will replace Lucas in the driver's seat after overcoming an ankle injury while Hunter Paisami's knee injury has forced Chris Feauai-Sautia to shift in from the wing and allowed Bryce Hegarty to return on the right flank.

Front-rower Jack Straker is also in line to make his Super Rugby debut after being named on the bench following a midweek elevation into the Reds' squad as injury cover for Feao Fotuaika (foot) and Dave Feao (scapula).

The Pretoria-based Bulls, who have never won a Super Rugby match at Suncorp Stadium, arrive in Australia with a 1-4 record after a comprehensive win over the Highlanders last weekend.

"We just see them as a really good opponent that came to life last week," Thorn said.

"They're a dangerous football team. They'll have their tails up and we look forward to that challenge."