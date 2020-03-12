AAP Rugby

Canberra captain Croker signs new deal

By AAP Newswire

Jarrod Croker - AAP

Canberra captain Jarrod Croker has signed a new four-year deal which will keep him at the Raiders until 2024.

Croker, 29, has played 257 matches for the NRL club since making his debut in 2009.

Club captain since 2015, Croker is both the club's leading point and tryscorer, and skippered the Raiders to the Grand Final last year.

Jason Croker currently holds the record for most Canberra appearances with 318, but Jarrod, on 257, is likely to overtake that record sooner rather than later.

"I'm a Raider and I always want to be a Raider," Croker said.

"I only ever want to play for one club in the NRL and that's the Raiders and hopefully I can see out my career here."

The Raiders now have all of their spine players contracted until at least 2022, with hooker Josh Hodgson, England international George Williams, five-eighth Jack Wighton and fullback Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad also committing their long-term futures to the club.

