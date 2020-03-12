Slipper boosts Wallabies and Brumbies deal

Veteran Wallabies prop James Slipper has re-signed for two more seasons with Rugby Australia and the Brumbies, still wanting to show his gratitude to the Super Rugby side for reviving his career.

Slipper, 30, will remain in the capital until at least the end of 2022, giving him every chance to improve on his 96-Test tally and join Sekope Kepu as the only Wallabies prop centurions.

The loosehead specialist said he has savoured his time at the Brumbies, who he joined at the end of 2018 after nine seasons at the Queensland Reds.

At that stage a cloud hovered over his career, having been suspended for two months earlier in the season after testing positive to cocaine.

He admitted to personal problems but said the shift to Canberra had helped turn his life around.

After two years out of Test rugby, Slipper regained his Wallabies jersey last year and was one of their better performers at the Rugby World Cup.

"I couldn't be happier to be staying in Canberra for the next couple of years," he said in a RA statement.

"The club gave me an opportunity back in 2018 and I want to repay that show of faith by continuing to work hard and play well for the Brumbies.

"I feel like I'm playing some of the best footy of my career at the moment and I have the coaching staff here to thank for that."

Slipper has featured in every game for the Australian conference champions since moving interstate, either starting or on the bench behind Test team-mate Scott Sio.

"From the minute I walked in the door, I've been really impressed by the culture and the family environment we have here at the club and I'm looking forward to plenty more swims in Lake Burley Griffin," he said.