AAP Rugby

Slipper boosts Wallabies and Brumbies deal

By AAP Newswire

James Slipper has signed a contract extension with the Brumbies. - AAP

1 of 1

Veteran Wallabies prop James Slipper has re-signed for two more seasons with Rugby Australia and the Brumbies, still wanting to show his gratitude to the Super Rugby side for reviving his career.

Slipper, 30, will remain in the capital until at least the end of 2022, giving him every chance to improve on his 96-Test tally and join Sekope Kepu as the only Wallabies prop centurions.

The loosehead specialist said he has savoured his time at the Brumbies, who he joined at the end of 2018 after nine seasons at the Queensland Reds.

At that stage a cloud hovered over his career, having been suspended for two months earlier in the season after testing positive to cocaine.

He admitted to personal problems but said the shift to Canberra had helped turn his life around.

After two years out of Test rugby, Slipper regained his Wallabies jersey last year and was one of their better performers at the Rugby World Cup.

"I couldn't be happier to be staying in Canberra for the next couple of years," he said in a RA statement.

"The club gave me an opportunity back in 2018 and I want to repay that show of faith by continuing to work hard and play well for the Brumbies.

"I feel like I'm playing some of the best footy of my career at the moment and I have the coaching staff here to thank for that."

Slipper has featured in every game for the Australian conference champions since moving interstate, either starting or on the bench behind Test team-mate Scott Sio.

"From the minute I walked in the door, I've been really impressed by the culture and the family environment we have here at the club and I'm looking forward to plenty more swims in Lake Burley Griffin," he said.

Latest articles

Rugby

Williams relishing Raiders task: Bateman

England international George Williams is relishing the challenge of helping Canberra go one better than last year’s grand final in his first NRL season.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Slipper boosts Wallabies and Brumbies deal

James Slipper’s gratitude to the Brumbies for helping turn his life around has translated into a two-season contract extension at the Super Rugby club.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Trans-Tasman women’s rugby Tests confirmed

Australia and New Zealand will square off in two women’s rugby Tests in August, with the Wallaroos still chasing a maiden trans-Tasman win.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

Addo-Carr says Storm NRL attack is firing

Test flyer Josh Addo-Carr says the Storm are set to reap the rewards of an off-season focus on attack, with centre Justin Olam leading the charge.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Brumbies thrash Sunwolves in Super Rugby

The Brumbies went top of the Super Rugby ladder after pumping the Sunwolves 47-14 in Wollongong.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Catalans offer invitation to LGBT group

Catalans Dragons have invited the local LGBT group to their Super League match against Salford in Perpignan in a show of goodwill.

AAP Newswire