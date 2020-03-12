Eels aim to narrow gap in 2020

Parramatta coach Brad Arthur has told his players they must narrow the gap between their best and worst to meet the lofty expectations in 2020.

The Eels shocked everyone to go from the wooden spoon to the second week of the finals last season, before an eventual exit to Melbourne.

But there were still signs of their lowly years last season.

Their biggest loss was a 64-10 drubbing at the hands of Melbourne in magic round, while their largest win was 58-0 over Brisbane in the finals.

That 112-point disparity between their best and worst was easily the biggest in the competition.

And with their season set to kick off against an under-fire Canterbury on Thursday night, Arthur has told his players to fix that gap.

"I want us to narrow the gap between our really good performances and our ones that aren't up to scratch," Arthur said.

"A lot of times last year we had performances that would have beaten any side in the competition, but then the next week we failed to back it up or even get close to it.

"We want to make sure we're a team that's really hard to beat."

Crucial to that will be the performances of Mitchell Moses.

And it's there that Arthur believes he may have unlocked his halfback's game.

The leading half for try-assists in the league last year, Arthur clams recruit Ryan Matterson will help allow Moses to organise both sides of the field more at No.7.

"It's a better roster this year that last year. We're looking to improve," Arthur said.

"He (Moses) is going to bring that extra level of professionalism and leadership.

"He wants to take real ownership of that right edge which will allow Mitch to have more time to think about the whole team."