Seibold dismisses Australia Day ‘incident’

Brisbane coach Anthony Seibold has described a report that he was involved in a Byron Bay hotel incident on Australia Day as "bizarre".

A report emerged on Sunday that Seibold allegedly clashed with a Parramatta fan while having drinks with Newcastle coach Adam O'Brien and South Sydney assistant Willie Peters at the pub in January.

It was alleged that an incident occurred after the Eels supporter heckled Seibold over Brisbane's record 58-0 opening finals loss to Parramatta last season.

But Seibold denied anything had happened when he fronted media ahead of Friday night's NRL season opening clash with North Queensland in Townsville.

"It's pretty laughable to be fair," he said on Wednesday.

"I have heard some bizarre things over my two years as a head coach but that particular one takes the cake.

"I was with another head coach from another NRL club and a couple of his assistants.

"There was no verbal altercation, no physical altercation, I found it quite bizarre."

It is believed the report was removed from the website which ran the story on Wednesday.

"Someone is trying to be defamatory. I wouldn't have a clue where this has come from," Seibold said.

"There was no date mentioned, there was no establishment mentioned.

"I find it laughable. But it doesn't stress me."

