Broncos Bird grounded by knee injury

Brisbane's Jack Bird has suffered another injury setback two days before he was set to begin life as the NRL club's new fullback.

Bird was gutted as he limped off the training paddock on Wednesday after hurting the same knee that was operated on following an ACL tear last year.

It continues a disastrous run of injuries for Bird, who has played just 17 matches since moving from Cronulla ahead of the 2018 season.

The 24-year-old had also been troubled by shoulder and sternum injuries but had entered the 2020 season fit and flourishing after being offered a shot in the No.1 jersey.

The seriousness of the injury is yet to be confirmed, but Bird will miss Friday's clash with North Queensland and likely be replaced at the back by Jamayne Isaako.

Former NSW State of Origin centre Bird had won his berth at fullback ahead of Isaako, who was set to come off the bench against the Cowboys.

It's another blow to Brisbane's stocks following a knee injury to key forward Matt Lodge, while new captain Alex Glenn (hamstring) will also miss Friday's clash with the Cowboys.

It has left 22-year-old pair Patrick Carrigan and Brodie Croft as co-captains - Carrigan set to be the NRL's least-experienced skipper and Croft offered the role in what will be his club debut.

