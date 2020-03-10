AAP Rugby

Reds skipper anticipates O'Connor return

By AAP Newswire

James O'Connor.

Queensland Reds captain Liam Wright is confident star recruit James O'Connor will return from injury for Saturday's Super Rugby clash with the Bulls.

O'Connor missed last weekend's gutsy four-point loss to the Crusaders in Christchurch due to an ankle injury.

Wright is yet to see the Wallabies back train this week but is sure he'll be pushing for selection to face the South African team at Suncorp Stadium.

"I think he's pretty much right to go," Wright said.

"I think he was close last week they just decided not to push it and that Isaac (Lucas) could get the job done as well.

"He's probably looking pretty good for this week but if not we've got more than capable guys."

Even without O'Connor the Reds put in a strong display against the New Zealand powerhouse last weekend, scoring four tries to the Crusaders' three in a 24-20 defeat.

Wayward goalkicking proved costly for Wright's team in what was their fifth defeat from six matches this season.

That record doesn't reflect the Reds' performances this year and Wright admits he's had enough of his team being seen as plucky losers.

"It's not getting to get crisis point or anything. We've got a good draw coming home, versing a lot of Aussie conference teams as well which gives us points that we can take away from them if we win those games," he said.

"We don't want to be brave and lose the whole time. We want to get some results."

