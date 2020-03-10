Addo-Carr says Storm NRL attack is firing

Melbourne speedster Josh Addo-Carr says the improvement of emerging centre Justin Olam will help take the Storm's attack to a new level this NRL season.

Ahead of their opening round clash with Manly, Addo-Carr said Melbourne's post-season review, which the followed minor premiers' preliminary finals capitulation, had zeroed in on their attack.

Set to resume his blossoming partnership on the left edge with Olam,Test flyer Addo-Carr predicted a big season.

"I think we've improved a lot since last year; we had the season review and really thought about what went wrong at the back end of the season," the 24-year-old said.

"Our defence was really good but I think we can really improve in attack and we've worked really hard this pre-season on out attack.

"We've got a lot of strike power across the park.

"The halves are working really well together and Jahrome Hughes has come in and really filled the shoes in that halfback spot so there's really good signs."

Olam has 17 appearances under his belt since making his NRL debut in 2018 and the Papua New Guinea representative has made an impact in the pre-season.

"He finished the year really well for us and was one of our go-to players for scoring points and getting us out of our own end," Addo-Carr said.

"He's had a really good pre-season and he's come a long way.

"We call him the human brick, he just runs straight at the biggest player on the field."

Meanwhile, Addo-Carr's future beyond the Storm remains uncertain.

Given a release by the Storm from the final year of his contract in 2021 on compassionate grounds, his plans to join a Sydney club have stalled.

Addo-Carr said he was still trying to negotiate his split with his management team, Pacific Sports Management and agent Chris Orr before being able to open talks with another club.

"I'm still going through some stuff with my management and my lawyer is sorting everything out off-field which I'm really happy so I'm just focused on training hard and playing good footy," he said.

"Every since he's been helping me out it's lifted a weight off my shoulders and I'm really happy about it."