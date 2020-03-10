AAP Rugby

France-Ireland Six Nations match postponed

By AAP Newswire

The France v Ireland Six Nations rugby match is the latest major sporting event to be postponed due to the coronavirus.

Ireland had been due to play the match in Paris on Saturday but it will now not go ahead on the advice of the French government.

Officials did not specify a new date for the game.

As it stands, the Wales v Scotland match is the only game in the final round of the Six Nations due to go ahead as originally scheduled, after the Italy v England game in Rome was postponed last week.

France on Sunday banned gatherings of more than 1000 people as the death toll and number of coronavirus infections continued to rise.

