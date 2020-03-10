AAP Rugby

Eels take calm approach to NRL title tilt

It boasts LeBron James' playbook for mental fitness, Shakespeare audibles and voiceovers of Matthew McConaughey discussing the mysteries of the universe.

And it just might be the key to Parramatta finally ending their 34-year title drought.

Taken from a page right out of Brad Fittler's playbook, the Eels have turned to a meditation app in a bid to take a calmer approach to their premiership tilt in 2020.

Players have been instructed to use the app on a daily basis, including updates on their mental wellbeing in the hope of being more composed on the field.

Having been knocked out at the semi-final stage last year, the Eels are desperate to find new methods to improve their performance.

"We're trying to better our game. There's a lot of things we've been practicing, like all the extra meditation we've been doing," veteran Michael Jennings told AAP.

"I mean, we did meditation last year, but we've started on this app because we want to do everything possible to be better."

Jennings, who won a premiership with Sydney Roosters in 2013, reckons it's the kind of lateral thinking that could prove the difference in October.

"You gotta find that edge, and that's what we're doing. We're trying to find an edge, because everyone can be physically ready," he said.

"We just need to think outside the box and get our mindset in a good focus."

The Eels are widely tipped to challenge for the crown in 2020, having added Reagan Campbell-Gillard and Ryan Matterson to last year's squad.

And they enter Thursday's season-opener against Canterbury at near full-strength, with only centre Waqa Blake under an injury cloud.

The former Penrith three-quarter underwent shoulder surgery after injuring himself playing for Fiji during the World Cup Nines late last year.

"At the moment it's still 50-50. I've got to tick a few boxes, but hopefully I can play round one," Blake said.

"I'm hoping to be back this week, but if not, I should be right to go round two."

