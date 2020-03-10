AAP Rugby

France-Ireland Six Nations match postponed

By AAP Newswire

France's final Six Nations rugby international game against Ireland has been postponed, French Sports Minister Roxana Maracineanu says.

Maracineanu did not specify the new date for the game, nor whether the other final Six Nations matches had also been postponed.

French media had reported earlier on Monday that all games on the final day of rugby's Six Nations Championship on Saturday had been postponed amid fears over the coronavirus outbreak.

France on Sunday banned gatherings of more than 1000 people as the death toll and number of coronavirus infections continued to rise.

