Dogs’ NRL No.7 to channel inner Thurston

Brandon Wakeham thought he was going to become a North Queensland fan when Johnathan Thurston departed Belmore at the end of the 2004 season.

Having stuck with Canterbury, he will wear the jumper once worn by the 'one who got away' from the Bulldogs in Thursday's NRL season-opener.

Canterbury coach Dean Pay informed the team of their selections during training on Saturday for their round-one clash with Parramatta.

"When my name got put up on the board that I was the starting No.6, I was trying to hold back smiles and stuff," Wakeham said on Monday.

"I'm just really happy and excited to play, especially hearing it's going to be a sellout. It's going to be the biggest crowd I'll ever have played in front of.

"I can't wait."

Wakeham made his first-grade debut when he came off the bench in their round-15 win over Cronulla, before adding just two more games for the rest of 2019.

He also made his international debut in June for Fiji, and went on to star in two more Test wins later in the year over Samoa and Papua New Guinea.

A local junior from the Chester Hill Hornets, Wakeham revealed how he idolised the likes of Brent Sherwin and Thurston growing up as a Bulldogs supporter.

But it was Thurston who impacted his game the most.

"Just the way he competes on everything. Every time someone makes a break, he's always chasing," Wakeham said of Thurston.

"He's always doing those little things, effort every game and effort on every play."

Bulldogs teammates described the 21-year-old Wakeham as the type of playmaking talent who would bring unpredictability to their attack.

Canterbury ranked last in points scored in 2019.

"Flair, he's got x-factor," halfback Lachlan Lewis said of his new halves partner.

"He's a young guy; he's going to be a lot of work in defence. I'm sure teams are going to come after him a bit. He's tough and he'll handle that.

"Really dynamic, great skill, got a try on debut which was a terrific try. It's going to be an exciting opportunity for him on Thursday."

Fullback Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, a certain starter after suffering a back scare at the All Stars, predicted Wakeham to have a breakout season.

"He just does those things that not everyone can do. The way he reads the game, the pass selection he has, I think is second to none," Watene-Zelezniak said.

"I feel he's one of the most creative I've come across. I've played with a lot of halves, and Wakes has the ability to put his name on the map this year.

"No pressure on him, but I feel he's going to do a really good job."