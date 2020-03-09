Morris spruiks Roosters, NRL switch looms

Sydney Roosters champion Brett Morris has labelled the club as the best he has been a part of, as uncertainty remains over his twin Josh joining from Cronulla.

With the start of the NRL season just three days away, a deal between both clubs is yet to be reached to allow Josh to be released from the Sharks and reunited with his brother at the Roosters.

And while Brett was initially vocal about wanting the Sharks to release him, he played coy on Monday when asked whether he thought a move was still possible.

"I haven't thought about it, to be honest," he said.

"It's not something that I'm wasting energy thinking about. Round one is coming this week so that's what I'm focused on."

The Roosters is the third club Brett has played for after starting his career at St George Illawarra alongside Josh, before joining him at Canterbury and finally landing in 2019 at Moore Park.

He says the professionalism of Trent Robinson's team and their commitment to more NRL success is why it's the right club for both he and Josh.

"I think just the people within the organisation, everyone wants to see you succeed and see you do well," he said.

"The professionalism, the staff that we have here are incredible. I think it's probably the best staff that I've worked under in my career."

The Sharks have a plethora of centres on the books for 2020 and Josh is tipped to play fullback for at least the first few rounds while regular No.1 Matt Moylan deals with a calf injury.

However, he would walk into the Roosters' vacant centre spot left by Latrell Mitchell, allowing Brett to stay in his preferred position on the wing.

It's an opportunity too good to pass up for the 33-year-old twins who are in the twilight of their successful careers.

"We obviously started our careers together and played together our whole lives and it was a childhood dream to play rugby league at this level," Brett said.

"If that were to happen, it would be pretty cool but it's not something that I'm spending a lot of time or energy on."

But as for whether this year is his last, Brett is not ready to make a decision just yet.

"I'm getting on a bit, getting a few more greys every year and the body obviously takes its toll on it. I'm still enjoying it," he said.

"I still love my job and getting out of bed every morning and I think, for me, it's something that I'll look at a third of the way through the year and make a decision then."