Jones to discuss future after Six Nations

By AAP Newswire

Eddie Jones - AAP

Eddie Jones will discuss his England future with Rugby Football Union chief executive Bill Sweeney once the Six Nations is over.

Jones is contracted until next summer and Twickenham's initial eagerness to extend the head coach's tenure after last autumn's march to the World Cup final appears to have cooled.

England signed off a Six Nations campaign truncated by the coronavirus-enforced postponement of their final match against Italy with a 33-30 victory over Wales at Twickenham that completed a first Triple Crown since 2016.

When asked if he will still be in the post beyond 2021 Jones replied: "I don't know", but did reveal a meeting with Sweeney is planned.

"We've got dinner organised in a couple of weeks so we may be able to chat about it. It must be his shout. I'll take a Triple Crown to show him," he said.

On the eve of the Six Nations, Jones stated he would stay for as long as he felt the players were responding to his methods but after Wales were seen off he would only say "I'm still judging. I'll judge for as long as I need to".

Jones hinted at the toll taken by the Six Nations by reflecting on the lack of joy he gets from his role.

"I never enjoy coaching. Winning is a relief. Anyone who tells you they enjoy coaching is lying," Jones said.

"All you do is coach hard. If you win you feel good for 24 hours and then you're back into it. That's all it is.

"It's a choice you make. You get to coach these extraordinary, gifted players. You give them something that helps develop them as a player and a person.

"The joy you get from that is unbelievable, but generally any coach who says they find coaching enjoyable is probably not telling the truth."

