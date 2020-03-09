AAP Rugby

Raiders NRL rookie: I’m no John Bateman

By AAP Newswire

Canberra second-rower Corey Horsburgh - AAP

Canberra young gun Corey Horsburgh admits he can't completely replicate Dally M second-rower of the year John Bateman's impact, but he's vowed to give it a red hot crack.

Horsburgh will get the first chance in Bateman's No.11 jumper in the Raiders' NRL season-opener against Gold Coast at Canberra Stadium on Friday night.

Bateman hoped six weeks off after the grand final would fix a lingering shoulder injury but he was resigned to surgery on February 5 and is sidelined until round eight.

The England international was impressed with Horsburgh during Canberra's trial against Canterbury and backed fiery redhead to fill the void.

"Corey went well," Bateman told AAP.

"The first game of the year everyone was a little bit scratchy but I'm glad he looked comfortable and enjoyed it and he must take that confidence into round one.

"I didn't really have an option with my shoulder and it's a long season, I'd rather get it done now than then wait around and not get it done.

"I've had the same thing done to my right shoulder before, they say 30 per cent of people are born with it and I was one of the unlucky ones.

"I've had no issues on my right shoulder since I had it done so it should all work out well."

Horsburgh, 22, emphasised he couldn't emulate Bateman's sensational debut NRL season, but said he's feeling the fittest of his young career.

"I'm feeling really good. I've got the bug now after the trial game, I'm keen to rip in," he said.

"Ricky trialled a few of us in the second row. If I play there I've done all the training so I'll do the best I can - but I'm not John Bateman.

"I've been a lock most of my life and I'm a middle when it comes down to it but I can do it for the club.

"It's not that big a change, you've just got to count numbers and talk and be a bit smarter looking up to see who is in front of you."

Horsburgh played 22 games in his rookie season last year, including the grand final, but started just two games.

"I'd love to get a few more starts under my belt. If I can get a few more minutes then you never know what can happen," he said.

"I just want to play consistent footy for the year and cement a starting role because I reckon we're going to have another special year."

