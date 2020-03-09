AAP Rugby

Murdoch-Masila signs Warriors NRL deal

By AAP Newswire

Ben Murdoch-Masila of Tonga - AAP

1 of 1

The rebuilding of the Warriors pack has begun with the signing of powerhouse Tonga prop Ben Murdoch-Masila on a three-season NRL deal beginning next year.

The front-rower has agreed to finish a five-year stint in Super League and return to the NRL in Auckland, where he was born and raised.

Several Warriors forwards come off contract at the end of this year and the giant frame of Murdoch-Masila will be a welcome addition, according to recruitment manager Peter O'Sullivan.

"Ben is right up among the best forwards in the game right now and he had plenty of clubs trying to sign him," O'Sullivan said.

"It's a huge signing for us, one we couldn't be happier with. Ben always had enormous potential and has now matured into a total professional."

The 29-year-old played 52 games across four seasons with the Wests Tigers before a short stint at Penrith before his departure for England.

He played for Salford and has begun his third and final season with Warrington, who he has helped take to the last two Challenge Cup finals.

They were victorious over St Helens in the decider last September.

Murdoch-Masila was a handful during Tonga's historic 16-12 win over Australia in Auckland last year.

Latest articles

Education

Fire safety day at the Community Kids Shepparton Early Education Centre

Little fellows at the Community Kids Shepparton Early Education Centre had a fire safety day on Friday, learning from Shepparton firefighters. But the highlight of the day for many kids was heading on over to their bright red fire truck to spray the...

Spencer Fowler Steen
News

Katamatite dairy farmers fight for son with life-threatening condition

The last thing Lyndl and Nick Oosthuizen wanted to do when they arrived in Australia five years ago was put their hands out for help. The dairy farmers fled their native South Africa after one robbery, murder and rape too many to give themselves and...

Sophie Baldwin
News

Shepparton man faces court after stealing $100,000 worth of property to clear drug debt

A Shepparton man who stole more than $100 000 worth of items from people’s homes did it to pay off a substantial drug debt, a court has heard. Jason Cooper Wilkinson, 43, told police in his record of interview he committed the theft because...

Liz Mellino

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

Brumbies thrash Sunwolves in Super Rugby

The Brumbies went top of the Super Rugby ladder after pumping the Sunwolves 47-14 in Wollongong.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Catalans offer invitation to LGBT group

Catalans Dragons have invited the local LGBT group to their Super League match against Salford in Perpignan in a show of goodwill.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Six new faces in Jillaroos squad

The Australian women’s rugby league team have named six potential 2020 Test debutants in a 29-player squad for an upcoming training camp.

AAP Newswire