Scots end 14-man France’s Grand Slam hopes

A red card for a moment of recklessness ended France's hopes of a Six Nations Grand Slam on Sunday, as they lost 28-17 to a clinical Scotland in a meltdown with echoes of their ill-disciplined exit from the World Cup last October.

The game turned on the expulsion in the 33rd minute of Mohamed Haouas for throwing a punch, in an echo of Sebastien Vahaamahina's red for an elbow in the quarter-final defeat to Wales in Japan, but Les Bleus were in trouble before the card.