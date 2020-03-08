AAP Rugby

Australia charge into Vancouver sevens QFs

By AAP Newswire

Australia's Dylan Pietsch - AAP

1 of 1

Australia have defeated the United States 29-7 to complete a dominant opening day at the men's rugby sevens world series tournament in Vancouver.

After convincing wins over Scotland and Samoa, the Australians continued to play an impressive brand of rugby to cross for five tries against the Americans, although both sides advanced to the quarter-finals.

Tim Walsh's team will face England in the last eight on Monday (AEDT) as they aim to move up the world series standings, sitting in sixth place after five of the 10 rounds.

A hat-trick of tries to Lachie Miller and a Henry Hutchison double, early in the second half, sealed an impressive Australian victory over the US that sealed top spot in Group D.

Miller crossed for the Aussies in the opening minute and they led 10-7 at halftime before they dominated proceedings after the break.

Australia began their campaign in Canada with a convincing 33-13 defeat of Scotland, in which Lachie Anderson snared two of the five tries.

They backed that up with six individual try scorers in their 40-12 rout of Samoa.

The results in Vancouver mirrored those of last week in Los Angeles in which the four teams were in the same group with Australia and the US again progressing to the last eight.

Latest articles

Finance

Aust shares set for coronavirus-driven hit

Australian shares are likely to fall at the open of trade for the week as coronavirus fears continue to dampen economic activity and spending.

AAP Newswire
Finance

ANZ to cut jobs, union says 230 to go

ANZ is cutting jobs at its retail distribution and financial planning business, with the banking union placing the number at 230.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Virgin Money Aust to launch digital bank

Virgin Money Australia says it will launch a digital bank this year, joining neobanks such as 86 400, Up, Xinja and Volt.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

Folau booed in Super League English debut

Israel Folau has played his first Super League game in England and as expected the Catalans star was on the receiving end of some boos.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Catalans offer invitation to LGBT group

Catalans Dragons have invited the local LGBT group to their Super League match against Salford in Perpignan in a show of goodwill.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Brumbies thrash Sunwolves in Super Rugby

The Brumbies went top of the Super Rugby ladder after pumping the Sunwolves 47-14 in Wollongong.

AAP Newswire