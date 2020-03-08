Australia charge into Vancouver sevens QFs

Australia have defeated the United States 29-7 to complete a dominant opening day at the men's rugby sevens world series tournament in Vancouver.

After convincing wins over Scotland and Samoa, the Australians continued to play an impressive brand of rugby to cross for five tries against the Americans, although both sides advanced to the quarter-finals.

Tim Walsh's team will face England in the last eight on Monday (AEDT) as they aim to move up the world series standings, sitting in sixth place after five of the 10 rounds.

A hat-trick of tries to Lachie Miller and a Henry Hutchison double, early in the second half, sealed an impressive Australian victory over the US that sealed top spot in Group D.

Miller crossed for the Aussies in the opening minute and they led 10-7 at halftime before they dominated proceedings after the break.

Australia began their campaign in Canada with a convincing 33-13 defeat of Scotland, in which Lachie Anderson snared two of the five tries.

They backed that up with six individual try scorers in their 40-12 rout of Samoa.

The results in Vancouver mirrored those of last week in Los Angeles in which the four teams were in the same group with Australia and the US again progressing to the last eight.