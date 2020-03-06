AAP Rugby

Brumbies thrash Sunwolves in Super Rugby

The Brumbies have clinched their first bonus-point victory of the Super Rugby season and have temporarily gone top of the ladder after dispatching the Sunwolves 47-14.

The match was played in the unusual timeslot of Friday afternoon after coronavirus concerns saw the game relocated from Japan to Wollongong.

The Brumbies were in control for most of the contest and halfback Ryan Lonergan's 55 minutes were superb in his first Super Rugby start.

Rookie flyhalf Noah Lolesio continued his stellar season in the seven-try romp as the Brumbies moved to four wins and one loss after six rounds.

Brumbies coach Dan McKellar emphasised his men didn't have it all their own way and said they were tested at the set-piece.

"They challenged us, didn't they, but we knew they were a good side. There were plenty of good things to like about our performance but there will be plenty we'll review," McKellar said.

"We defended well but conceded our first maul try in two years which we weren't happy about - but we'll sort that out.

"It was a pleasing five (competition) points."

Lonergan scored and converted the opening try before flankers Will Miller and Rob Valetini crossed for tries in the opening 40 minutes.

Sunwolves hooker Efi Maafu scored his first Super Rugby try from a strong rolling maul in the 35th minute to keep his side in the hunt at 21-7 at half-time.

The Sunwolves' set-piece was solid all afternoon but the Brumbies piled on four second-half tries through Toni Pulu, Tevita Kuridrani, Solomone Kata and Joe Powell.

The finishing efforts from wingers Pulu and Kata were particularly impressive as both touched down in the corner with just millimetres to spare.

Pulu injured his shoulder while scoring and was taken off in the 45th minute.

The Sunwolves scored a consolation try in the 72nd minute through lock Mike Stolberg but still have just one win from their opening five games this season.

"The Brumbies are always going to be a tough outfit, out of the Australian teams they're probably the most experienced and have the most grit in terms of their forwards," Sunwolves skipper Jake Schatz said.

"I was pretty happy we able to aim up in that area. But we've got areas to improve."

Lonergan nailed all five of his conversions, including three from the sideline in a performance that puts all sorts of pressure on incumbent Powell who scored in the final minute.

"It was one of those games where we had the opportunity to throw the ball around and it's something to build off moving into a tough game (against NSW) next week," Brumbies captain Allan Alaalatoa said.

