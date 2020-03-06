Roosters primed for three peat in 2020

The more things change, the more they may stay the same in NRL season 2020.

The league has embraced innovation this year by introducing a range of rule changes to promote attacking footy while some clubs will also boast a very different look.

Yet the Sydney Roosters still appear the team to beat as they look to become the first side in the modern era to win a hat-trick of NRL premierships.

Cynics may also argue not much has changed in the NRL off-season which has again been marred by off-field dramas.

Just when weary powerbrokers thought they'd seen it all, along came not one but two Bali controversies - outside the same nightclub no less - before Canberra recruit Curtis Scott ran aground on Australia Day weekend.

And before you could say "no fault stand down" along came the curious case of Josh Reynolds.

However on the field the powers that be are hoping the game has a very fresh look in 2020, ushering in rule changes relating to scrums, trainers and tackling players off the ground while also introducing a 20/40 kick.

Perhaps the most controversial addition is the captain's challenge which critics believe will only slow the game.

Despite all the new rules Canberra fans will no doubt be simply hoping the biggest change is that referees don't regret yelling "six again" following the 2019 NRL grand final debacle.

But change won't be restricted to the rule book with some team line-ups having a radically new look in 2020.

All eyes will be on former Cronulla premiership winner Valentine Holmes when he runs out for North Queensland after being welcomed back by following his failed 2019 NFL sojourn.

The Raiders - last year's feel good story - will hope to bounce back from their controversial grand final loss when they unleash England half George Williams and - after getting the all clear from the NRL - ex-Melbourne centre Scott.

They won't have Joey Leilua after his defection to Wests Tigers while ex-Warriors rake Issac Luke's signing suddenly appears a master stroke by fellow joint venture St George Illawarra after losing Cameron McInnes to a knee injury.

And Brisbane will be sweating on former Storm playmaker Brodie Croft to spark a Broncos outfit still smarting from their record 58-0 finals exit at the hands of Parramatta who went from 2018 wooden spooners to top five outfit last year.

Much is also expected of successful UK Super League coach Justin Holbrook after taking over the reins of the battling Gold Coast Titans.

But there's no prizes for guessing the most well documented off season signing - Latrell Mitchell.

Indeed his eventual defection to South Sydney via North Queensland, Canterbury, Gold Coast and Wests Tigers appeared to be a hammer blow for the Roosters as they also dealt with inspirational halfback Cooper Cronk's retirement.

Yet it seems to be business as usual for the Tri-Colours judging by their 20-12 World Club Challenge triumph over St Helens last month.

Under master coach Trent Robinson, the Bondi boys still appear a formidable force as they attempt to become the first team to win three straight titles since Jack Gibson's Parramatta emerged triumphant from 1981-1983.

While their attack has taken a hit with Mitchell and Cronk missing, defence wins premierships and the Roosters showed they were the best in the business again last year, remarkably conceding just one try in each of their past five finals appearances.

Another factor is a finally fully fit again co-captain Jake Friend.

Restricted to six games last year, the Queensland No.9 hopeful said his nightmare run of arm injuries in 2019 had only made him hungrier to make up for lost time and lead the Roosters to more greatness this season.

"The positives are that the rest of the body is fresh. My arm is strong and I am doing everything. I am even more keen to get on the field and rip in," Friend said.

And in an ominous warning to rivals, Robinson said he already liked what he saw from his 2020 squad.

"We've got a lot of young guys who've played under 50 games so there is a lot of development in them and in us and we can get better," Robinson said.

"As a coaching staff and as a playing group we want to play better footy we want to be the future of footy and we're going to try and do that."

The NRL may have wound back the clock this year by re-introducing their "Simply the Best" advertising campaign.

However the Roosters also appear poised to produce something else that hasn't been seen since the 1980s - a three-peat.