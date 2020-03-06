Six new faces in Jillaroos squad

The Jillaroos have named six potential Test debutants for a four-day intensive camp on the Gold Coast.

Brisbane duo Tarryn Aiken and Tamika Upton, Sydney Roosters pair Jasmin Allende and Caitlan Johnston, St. George Illawara's Shaylee Bent and ACT Mounties star Kaitlyn Phillips are included in the 29-player squad.

Allende, Johnson, Bent and Phillips were in action for the Indigenous All Stars women's team at Cbus Super Stadium on the Gold Coast last month.

Australia's women will be aiming to create history in 2021, with the opportunity to claim a three-peat of World Cup wins.

The Jillaroos will do battle with New Zealand, France and the Cook Islands in their World Cup Pool, with England, Papua New Guinea, Canada and Brazil making up the other side of the draw.

"The World Cup is in November next year, which may sound like a lot of time but it will fly by with plenty of domestic rugby league to be played between now and then," Jillaroos coach Brad Donald said.

"Our World Cup defence started almost immediately after the final in Brisbane in 2017 and we've covered a lot of ground since."

The Aussies will also feature in a Test match double-header later this year, with the Kangaroos and Jillaroos taking on their respective New Zealand counterparts.