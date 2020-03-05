Panthers lock in fullback with extension

With just over a week until the NRL season kicks off, Penrith have locked in rising fullback Dylan Edwards for a further two years.

The 24-year-old will miss the opening rounds of Penrith's season after undergoing ankle surgery on a syndesmosis injury, but the club has moved to secure his future beyond the end of the year.

The new deal will keep Edwards at the Panthers until the end of 2022.

"I'm extremely grateful for the opportunities this club has given me coming through the grades and now with this new deal," Edwards said.

"A lot of my best mates are here and I believe the quality of our players and coaches means we have everything we need to be successful.

"I love being part of the Penrith community and I'd like to thank all the members and fans for their support."

Having risen through the club's lower grades, Edwards has since played 45 NRL games since making his first-grade debut in 2016.

Injury has largely restricted his game time in the years since, although he managed to play 20 games, predominantly at fullback, in 2019.

"Dylan is the ultimate professional who upholds the club's standards on and off the field," said Matt Cameron, Panthers general manager.

"Although he's had a minor injury setback recently, his approach to his rehabilitation shows a level of resilience which we value here at Panthers.

"Dylan's contract extension is another example of the club's commitment to developing players within our own system to play in the NRL."